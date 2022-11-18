Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Short Interest Update

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,110,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the October 15th total of 7,450,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Oppenheimer cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.28.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $339,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,085.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $339,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,085.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $1,473,731.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $11,667,724.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,525 shares of company stock worth $7,644,070 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EW. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 50.0% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,709,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,412,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113,637. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.20 and its 200 day moving average is $92.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

