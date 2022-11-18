Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Short Interest Update

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,110,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the October 15th total of 7,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $339,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,085.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $339,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,085.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $1,473,731.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,667,724.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,525 shares of company stock valued at $7,644,070 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EW. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.28.

Shares of EW traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.72. 3,412,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,113,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.15. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The stock has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

