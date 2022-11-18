Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Barclays

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elastic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.86.

NYSE ESTC opened at $59.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Elastic has a 12 month low of $50.33 and a 12 month high of $185.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -23.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.10). Elastic had a negative return on equity of 48.44% and a negative net margin of 25.99%. The business had revenue of $250.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.78 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $407,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,394.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $407,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,394.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $665,187.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,167,040.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,595. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Elastic during the 3rd quarter worth $347,776,000. XN LP raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 343.5% during the 1st quarter. XN LP now owns 1,298,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,396 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the 2nd quarter worth $63,798,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,077,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,240,000 after acquiring an additional 843,403 shares during the period. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the 2nd quarter worth $50,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

