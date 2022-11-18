Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.54.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Elastic from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Elastic from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Elastic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $59.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.23 and a beta of 1.05. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $50.33 and a fifty-two week high of $185.63.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.10). Elastic had a negative net margin of 25.99% and a negative return on equity of 48.44%. The firm had revenue of $250.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.78 million. Research analysts expect that Elastic will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $665,187.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,167,040.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $665,187.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,167,040.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 1,959 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $173,469.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,815,250.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,595 in the last three months. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Elastic by 79.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Elastic during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Elastic by 1,126.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

