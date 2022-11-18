Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,161 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $85,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.6% in the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.3% in the second quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total transaction of $133,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,624,146 shares in the company, valued at $34,558,652,691. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total transaction of $133,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,624,146 shares in the company, valued at $34,558,652,691. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 571,297 shares of company stock worth $193,929,777. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $361.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,475,397. The company has a market cap of $343.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $231.87 and a one year high of $369.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $334.93 and its 200-day moving average is $319.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $395.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.89.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

