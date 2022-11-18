Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $395.00 price objective on the stock.

LLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $441.00 to $436.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $355.89.

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $361.37. 28,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,475,397. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.11. Eli Lilly and has a 52 week low of $231.87 and a 52 week high of $369.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.37 billion, a PE ratio of 54.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,298.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total transaction of $49,934,778.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,624,546 shares in the company, valued at $34,666,555,618.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 571,297 shares of company stock worth $193,929,777. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LLY. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 19.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 128,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,877,000 after purchasing an additional 20,566 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.0% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 31,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 17.6% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 80.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

