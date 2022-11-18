Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the October 15th total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 618,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Ellington Financial Stock Performance

EFC traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.81. 678,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,726. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.66 million, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 21.09, a current ratio of 21.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.46. Ellington Financial has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $18.13.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.03%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -151.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ellington Financial

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 172,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 54.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EFC. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Ellington Financial from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ellington Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ellington Financial to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.38.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.