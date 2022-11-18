Emclaire Financial Corp (EMCF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on December 16th

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.
Emclaire Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years.
Emclaire Financial stock opened at $33.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.61. Emclaire Financial has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $40.80. The company has a market cap of $92.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.26.
Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; savings and time deposits; non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.
