Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Price Target Cut to C$68.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

EMRAF has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Emera from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Emera from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Emera from C$63.00 to C$53.50 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Emera from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday.

Emera stock opened at $38.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.05. Emera has a fifty-two week low of $35.24 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

