Emles Alpha Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:EOPS) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of Emles Alpha Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:EOPS – Get Rating) traded up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.60 and last traded at $13.60. 1,338 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 7,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.58.
Emles Alpha Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average of $14.86.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Emles Alpha Opportunities ETF (EOPS)
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for Emles Alpha Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emles Alpha Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.