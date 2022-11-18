Empower Hits 24 Hour Volume of $46,875.36 (MPWR)

Empower (MPWR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One Empower token can now be purchased for approximately $2.51 or 0.00015160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Empower has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. Empower has a total market cap of $28.00 million and approximately $46,875.36 worth of Empower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.56 or 0.00570388 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,925.57 or 0.29710601 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Empower Profile

Empower’s launch date was November 23rd, 2021. Empower’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,141,482 tokens. Empower’s official Twitter account is @clubrare_nft. Empower’s official message board is medium.com/clubrare-universe. The official website for Empower is clubrare.xyz.

Empower Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Empower (MPWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Empower has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Empower is 2.57403184 USD and is up 1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $46,790.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://clubrare.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empower directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empower should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Empower using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

