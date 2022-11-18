Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Short Interest Down 9.9% in October

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,490,000 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the October 15th total of 6,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 46,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 22.23, for a total value of 1,033,917.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christian Muirhead sold 19,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 25.19, for a total value of 491,255.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 81,388.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 46,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 22.23, for a total transaction of 1,033,917.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,262 shares of company stock worth $3,714,383 over the last three months. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDR. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Endeavor Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,532,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,289,000 after acquiring an additional 107,467 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Endeavor Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in Endeavor Group by 2,852.0% during the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,156,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,872 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the 1st quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Endeavor Group by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 30,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. 34.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EDR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 31.45.

Shares of NYSE EDR traded up 0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 22.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,299. The business’s 50-day moving average is 21.68 and its 200-day moving average is 21.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.05. Endeavor Group has a 52 week low of 17.42 and a 52 week high of 35.28.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

