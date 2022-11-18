Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Short Interest Down 12.8% in October

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,890,000 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the October 15th total of 5,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXK shares. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Endeavour Silver from $8.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded Endeavour Silver from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 49.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,017 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 23.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EXK traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.30. 1,734,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,064,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.35. The firm has a market cap of $625.81 million, a P/E ratio of -330.00 and a beta of 1.37. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $5.78.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

