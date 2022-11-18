Enegra (EGX) Trading 1.7% Higher Over Last Week (EGX)

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 18th. Enegra (EGX) has a total market capitalization of $14.41 billion and $3.81 million worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Enegra (EGX) has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Enegra (EGX) token can now be purchased for $169.56 or 0.01022907 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.51 or 0.00570134 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,923.40 or 0.29702024 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) Token Profile

Enegra (EGX)’s launch date was July 14th, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. The official message board for Enegra (EGX) is www.medium.com/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. The official website for Enegra (EGX) is www.enegragroup.com.

Buying and Selling Enegra (EGX)

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 170.40584349 USD and is up 2.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $3,609,293.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

