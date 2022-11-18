Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enel Chile from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE ENIC opened at $1.79 on Monday. Enel Chile has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $2.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Enel Chile ( NYSE:ENIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enel Chile had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Enel Chile by 23.2% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 9,978,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,408 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new position in Enel Chile during the third quarter worth $969,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Enel Chile by 38.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,781,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 494,605 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Enel Chile by 17.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,795,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 415,298 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Enel Chile by 18.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,095,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 333,790 shares during the period. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

