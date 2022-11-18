Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) PT Raised to C$15.00 at Raymond James

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Enerflex from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Enerflex Price Performance

Shares of Enerflex stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $6.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,181. Enerflex has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $7.66.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.