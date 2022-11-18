Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target Raised to C$9.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EFX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$11.63.

Shares of Enerflex stock opened at C$7.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$967.29 million and a PE ratio of -32.05. Enerflex has a 52 week low of C$4.99 and a 52 week high of C$9.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.93%.

In other Enerflex news, Director Kevin Jerome Reinhart acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.78 per share, with a total value of C$77,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$398,725.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

