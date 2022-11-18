Energi Price Hits $0.16 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 17th. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000959 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a total market capitalization of $9.49 million and $143,693.14 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Energi has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00077556 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00060077 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000418 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00010956 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00022674 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00005568 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000255 BTC.

About Energi

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 58,656,347 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

