Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ENR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Energizer from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energizer currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.86.

Shares of ENR stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.44. The company had a trading volume of 8,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,056. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.07. Energizer has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $41.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.81%.

In other news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.49 per share, with a total value of $91,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,583,348.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENR. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,137,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Energizer by 103.1% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,552,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,017,000 after buying an additional 788,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Energizer by 252.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 779,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,618,000 after purchasing an additional 558,431 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Energizer by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,147,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,845,000 after purchasing an additional 430,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Energizer by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,799,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,870,000 after purchasing an additional 374,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

