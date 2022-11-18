Eneti (NYSE:NETI) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Eneti (NYSE:NETI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NETI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Eneti from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Eneti in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Eneti presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.80.

Shares of NETI traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $9.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,105. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.21. Eneti has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $9.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Eneti’s payout ratio is 2.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eneti by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,116,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,444,000 after purchasing an additional 62,058 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Eneti by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,050,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 34,865 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eneti by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 888,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 30,602 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eneti by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 463,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 168,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eneti in the 1st quarter worth $2,563,000.

Eneti Inc engages in the offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy businesses. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc and changed its name to Eneti Inc in February 2021. Eneti Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

