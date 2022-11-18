Engine Gaming and Media (CVE:GAME) Trading 3.4% Higher

Engine Gaming and Media, Inc. (CVE:GAME – Get Rating) was up 3.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.91 and last traded at C$0.91. Approximately 2,021 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 7,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.07.

Engine Gaming and Media, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of gaming applications. The company provides e-sport or sporting event or tournament services; offers content management system, video software, mobile applications, and e-sports data platform solutions; sources, creates, and places advertising campaigns that run the company's network of publisher sites; and provides installation and website design services, as well as data analysis report delivery services.

