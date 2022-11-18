Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $330.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ENPH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Cowen raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $321.00 to $289.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $295.82.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $312.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.46, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.22. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $324.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total value of $10,699,331.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,095,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,728,837.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total value of $10,699,331.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,095,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,728,837.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 9,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.54, for a total value of $2,812,943.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,302,238.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 166,372 shares of company stock worth $49,927,046 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

