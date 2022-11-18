Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.45.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Entegris from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Entegris in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Entegris from $132.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Entegris from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Entegris

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in Entegris by 1,057.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Entegris by 264.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entegris Stock Performance

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $71.64 on Friday. Entegris has a one year low of $61.75 and a one year high of $158.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

