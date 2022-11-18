Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Bought by McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up approximately 1.5% of McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $8,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EPD. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 112,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 13,114 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $1,467,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,237,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,760,000 after buying an additional 115,519 shares in the last quarter. Fairholme Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 52.4% in the first quarter. Fairholme Capital Management LLC now owns 3,224,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,232,000 after buying an additional 1,108,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 311,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after buying an additional 14,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Tudor Pickering lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

Shares of EPD stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.83. The company had a trading volume of 162,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,142,497. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day moving average is $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.90%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

