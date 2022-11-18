Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Avion Wealth

Avion Wealth cut its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,489 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for 0.5% of Avion Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after buying an additional 1,114,690 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,451,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $476,241,000 after acquiring an additional 501,154 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 57.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,180,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $391,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543,237 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $306,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,172,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $272,284,000 after acquiring an additional 342,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

EPD traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $24.58. The company had a trading volume of 72,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,142,497. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.72. The company has a market cap of $53.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 81.90%.

EPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

