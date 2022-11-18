Entourage Health (CVE:ENTG) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Entourage Health Corp. (CVE:ENTG – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 12.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 296,272 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 137% from the average daily volume of 124,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Entourage Health Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$9.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,914.72.

About Entourage Health

Entourage Health Corp. engages in the production and distribution of cannabis products for medical and adult-use markets in Canada. The company offers cannabis plants, dried cannabis, oils, topicals, extracts, and edibles. It provides its products under the Color Cannabis, Saturday Cannabis, Starseed Medicinals, and Mary's Medicinals brand names.

