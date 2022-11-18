EOS Price Down 0.5% Over Last Week (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 18th. Over the last week, EOS has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a market capitalization of $971.41 million and approximately $103.17 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can now be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00005415 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Terra (LUNA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00010053 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00024912 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000303 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005850 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002258 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00004545 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005400 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000732 BTC.
EOS Coin Profile
EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,061,006,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,074,523,581 coins. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog.
EOS Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.
