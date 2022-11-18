EP Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $62.28 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $55.99 and a 52 week high of $69.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.44.

