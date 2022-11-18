EP Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 58.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,612 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.3% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 19.8% during the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 151,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 40,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 25,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 215,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,396,000 after buying an additional 8,372 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.94.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.8 %

About Mondelez International

MDLZ stock opened at $64.45 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $88.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.80.

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.