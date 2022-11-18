EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 235.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.3% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at about $996,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.1% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 50.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in ServiceNow by 9.3% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total transaction of $248,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,867 shares in the company, valued at $773,386.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total transaction of $248,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,867 shares in the company, valued at $773,386.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.56, for a total transaction of $200,071.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,327 shares in the company, valued at $555,429.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,103 shares of company stock worth $9,031,598 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NOW. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of ServiceNow from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $549.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $488.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.26.

NOW stock opened at $400.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $687.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 404.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $438.59.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

