EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Boston Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 32,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 342.1% during the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.13.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.6 %

UPS opened at $176.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $152.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.76.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

