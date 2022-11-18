EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $924,000 Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 2,030.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 230.7% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.6 %

WM opened at $159.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.87 and its 200 day moving average is $160.24. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.75.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

