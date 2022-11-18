EP Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,028 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Choreo LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 17.7% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 2,426 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,433 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 645,368 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $57,961,000 after purchasing an additional 39,733 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COP opened at $131.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.24. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $66.06 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.70%.

COP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.20.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

