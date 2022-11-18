EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 34 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,090,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,213,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,710,000 after purchasing an additional 65,201 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 154.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 102,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,222,000 after buying an additional 62,100 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 43.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 143,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,130,000 after buying an additional 43,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 466,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,652,000 after acquiring an additional 41,326 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

MDY opened at $455.28 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $398.11 and a 12-month high of $529.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $430.88 and a 200-day moving average of $438.64.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

