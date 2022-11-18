EP Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,284 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV opened at $75.18 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $81.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.14.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

