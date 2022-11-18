Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) PT Raised to $720.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $668.00 to $720.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $571.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Equinix from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $765.00 to $670.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Equinix to $726.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $751.18.

Equinix stock opened at $639.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $59.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.53. Equinix has a 1-year low of $494.89 and a 1-year high of $853.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $583.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $637.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 162.09%.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total transaction of $32,934.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,709,532.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total value of $32,934.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,709,532.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 492 shares of company stock valued at $313,723. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,011,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,832,805,000 after buying an additional 82,116 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,056,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,151,771,000 after purchasing an additional 31,578 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,008,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,947,400,000 after purchasing an additional 630,477 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,709,000 after purchasing an additional 250,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,578,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,500,000 after purchasing an additional 58,502 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

