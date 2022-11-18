Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for November 18th (ACNB, AGPYY, AKCCF, ALLY, AMAT, BAH, CAG, CFFHF, CSCNF, CSTE)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, November 18th:

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) was upgraded by analysts at SEB Equities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) was upgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $41.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $35.00.

CIFI Holdings (Group) (OTCMKTS:CFFHF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a reduce rating to a hold rating.

China SCE Group (OTC:CSCNF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a reduce rating to a hold rating.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $460.00 price target on the stock.

HAL Trust (OTC:HALFF) was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Oddo Bhf currently has €150.00 ($154.64) target price on the stock.

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:KNKZF) was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating. Kepler Capital Markets currently has €68.00 ($70.10) price target on the stock.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have €63.00 ($64.95) target price on the stock.

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a hold rating to a buy rating.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) was upgraded by analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a sell rating to a neutral rating. Guggenheim currently has $70.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $54.00.

Regis Resources (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $130.00 target price on the stock.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Tessenderlo Group (OTCMKTS:TSDOF) was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $42.00 target price on the stock.

Webjet (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

