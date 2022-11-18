Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,390,000 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the October 15th total of 18,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equitrans Midstream
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 60,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETRN shares. TheStreet cut Equitrans Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.69.
Equitrans Midstream Price Performance
Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.19%.
About Equitrans Midstream
Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.
Featured Stories
