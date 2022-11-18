Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Trading Up 6.2%

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) was up 6.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.06 and last traded at $8.06. Approximately 2,533 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 779,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.59.

Erasca Stock Up 4.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $973.99 million, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day moving average is $7.23.

Institutional Trading of Erasca

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Erasca by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,278,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,812,000 after purchasing an additional 468,142 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its stake in shares of Erasca by 23.5% during the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 7,264,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,599 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Erasca by 11.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,601,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,689,000 after purchasing an additional 575,333 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Erasca by 12.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,787,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,345,000 after buying an additional 535,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Erasca by 1.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,143,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,316,000 after buying an additional 77,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

About Erasca

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

