ERC20 Price Tops $0.0086 on Top Exchanges (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. In the last week, ERC20 has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. ERC20 has a market cap of $9.71 million and $32.16 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16,697.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00010797 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004788 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036915 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00042875 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005882 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00021490 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00237670 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00860029 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $60.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

