Ergo (ERG) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $589,944.16

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for about $1.51 or 0.00008961 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. Ergo has a market capitalization of $94.32 million and approximately $589,944.16 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,875.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.69 or 0.00371468 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00024008 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00117286 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.66 or 0.00792009 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.71 or 0.00620511 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005912 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00231551 BTC.

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 62,371,938 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

