ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.46-$0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60. ESCO Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.45-$3.60 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on ESCO Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet raised ESCO Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.
ESCO Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of ESE stock opened at $88.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.78. ESCO Technologies has a 1-year low of $60.03 and a 1-year high of $96.01.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ESCO Technologies Company Profile
ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.
