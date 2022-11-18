ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.46-$0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60. ESCO Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.45-$3.60 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on ESCO Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet raised ESCO Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

ESCO Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ESE stock opened at $88.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.78. ESCO Technologies has a 1-year low of $60.03 and a 1-year high of $96.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.