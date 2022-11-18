ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Shares Gap Up to $88.14

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESEGet Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $88.14, but opened at $92.60. ESCO Technologies shares last traded at $93.20, with a volume of 175 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

ESCO Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 216.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 354.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 737 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

