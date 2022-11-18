ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Shares Gap Up to $88.14

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $88.14, but opened at $92.60. ESCO Technologies shares last traded at $93.20, with a volume of 175 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.
ESCO Technologies Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.78.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ESCO Technologies
ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ESCO Technologies (ESE)
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.