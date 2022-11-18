Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $233.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $265.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ESS. Citigroup raised Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Essex Property Trust from $313.00 to $288.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Essex Property Trust from $336.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $219.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Essex Property Trust from $333.00 to $284.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $279.11.

Essex Property Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $207.52 on Monday. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $205.76 and a fifty-two week high of $363.36. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $232.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.42%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter valued at about $124,907,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 377.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 506,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,384,000 after acquiring an additional 400,270 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,818,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,651,748,000 after acquiring an additional 390,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,219,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,814,408,000 after acquiring an additional 316,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the second quarter valued at about $74,981,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

