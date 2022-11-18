EthereumFair (ETF) Price Hits $0.29 on Major Exchanges

EthereumFair (ETF) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. EthereumFair has a total market capitalization of $35.58 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of EthereumFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EthereumFair token can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00001736 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, EthereumFair has traded 27.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumFair Token Profile

EthereumFair’s total supply is 122,702,057 tokens. The official message board for EthereumFair is medium.com/@ethereumfair. EthereumFair’s official Twitter account is @ethereumfair and its Facebook page is accessible here. EthereumFair’s official website is etherfair.org.

EthereumFair Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumFair (ETHF) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumFair has a current supply of 122,702,057 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EthereumFair is 0.29763174 USD and is down -5.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $1,010,205.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://etherfair.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EthereumFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EthereumFair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EthereumFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

