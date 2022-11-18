EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,100 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the October 15th total of 85,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EuroDry

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in EuroDry by 340.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EuroDry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in EuroDry by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EuroDry by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 16,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on EDRY. TheStreet downgraded shares of EuroDry from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of EuroDry from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

EuroDry Stock Performance

About EuroDry

Shares of EDRY stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. EuroDry has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $44.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.68 million, a PE ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.99.

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of ten drybulk carriers comprising five Panamax drybulk carriers, two Ultramax drybulk carrier, two Kamsarmax carriers, and one Supramax drybulk carrier with a cargo capacity of 726,555 deadweight tons.

