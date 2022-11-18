Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 254,300 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the October 15th total of 286,400 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 81,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

EVE Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:EVEX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 30,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,924. EVE has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $13.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73.

Get EVE alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVE

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in EVE stock. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 263,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,000. Centiva Capital LP owned approximately 0.92% of EVE as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 2.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVE Company Profile

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on EVE in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Eve Holding, Inc develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of eVTOLs; provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.