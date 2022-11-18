Evercore ISI Cuts American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Price Target to $38.00

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI to $38.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AEL. Credit Suisse Group lowered American Equity Investment Life from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.30.

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $37.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.02. American Equity Investment Life has a 12 month low of $28.05 and a 12 month high of $44.49.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 282.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

