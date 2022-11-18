Evercore ISI Raises New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Price Target to $74.00

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI to $74.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NFE. TheStreet upgraded New Fortress Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. BTIG Research lowered New Fortress Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. JMP Securities raised their target price on New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

Shares of New Fortress Energy stock opened at $47.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. New Fortress Energy has a 12 month low of $19.17 and a 12 month high of $63.06.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.58). New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $731.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,380,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,077,000 after purchasing an additional 285,542 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,700,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,468,000 after acquiring an additional 290,136 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,374,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,393,000 after acquiring an additional 158,769 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,372,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,149,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,954,000 after acquiring an additional 72,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

About New Fortress Energy

(Get Rating)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.