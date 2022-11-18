Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.53-$3.63 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.56. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Evergy Stock Down 1.1 %

EVRG stock opened at $58.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Evergy has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $73.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 66.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several brokerages recently commented on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Evergy from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Evergy from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Evergy by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

About Evergy

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.